Lottie scores 36 to lead Flagler over North Florida 73-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jaizec Lottie had 36 points as Flagler topped North Florida 73-66 on Saturday.

Lottie shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds for the Division II Saints, who earned their second Division I victory of the season. Flagler beat Central Michigan 92-73 on Dec. 2.

Jalen Barr had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Flagler, which snapped its four-game road losing streak.

Jose Placer scored a career-high 26 points for the Ospreys (1-8). Dorian James added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jonathan Aybar had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery