Lott lifts South Alabama past Texas-Arlington 66-54

No. 7 San Diego State aims to extend its best start in nine years when it travels to Wyoming's Arena-Auditorium in Laramie on Wednesday.

The Aztecs (15-0, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) knocked off reigning conference co-regular-season champion Utah State 77-68 on the road Saturday to remain one of only two undefeated teams in Division I basketball. The other is 2019 Final Four participant Auburn.