FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Walyn Napper scored 17 points as Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 64-59 on Wednesday night.

Napper was 7 of 12 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 10 points. D’Avian Houston was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4) were led by Julien Soumaoro, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Caleb Robinson added 10 points for Gardner-Webb. Ludovic Dufeal also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.