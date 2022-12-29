FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins scored 25 points to help Longwood defeat High Point 87-73 on Thursday.

Wilkins had six rebounds for the Lancers (9-5). Nate Lliteras scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added 14 rebounds. Zac Watson was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Zach Austin led the way for the Panthers (8-5) with 18 points. Jaden House added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for High Point. Bryant Randleman also recorded 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.