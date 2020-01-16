Long Island holds off St. Francis (BKN) for 69-66 win

NEW YORK (AP)Raiquan Clark scored 17 points and Tyrn Flowers had a double-double and Long Island rallied then held of St. Francis (BKN) 69-66 on Wednesday.

Deniz Celen scored back-to-back layups to tie it at 63 before Julian Batts buried a 3-pointer with 3:12 left and the Sharks (8-9, 3-1 Northeast Conference) led the rest of the way. Neither team scored again until Batts’ layup with 54 seconds left made it a five-point advantage.

Rob Higgins’ 3 with eight seconds remaining reduced the deficit to 68-66 and the Terriers immediately fouled Flowers. He made 1 of 2 from the line, but Unique McLean missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer.

St. Francis led (7-9, 1-3) led 39-29 at halftime before Long Island used a 30-11 outburst to start the second half and led 59-50 before the Terriers got back in it.

Flowers scored 10 with 11 rebounds, Batts scored 15 and Virshon Cotton 10.

Celen scored 20 on 10-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds, Higgins scored 20 and McLean 15 with 13 rebounds.

