Long Island-Brooklyn defeats Central Connecticut 87-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Central Connecticut 87-74 on Saturday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (8-7, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added 15 points and six rebounds. Eral Penn had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Myles Baker had 23 points for the Blue Devils (4-14, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Stephane Ayangma added 14 points and seven rebounds. Zach Newkirk had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES