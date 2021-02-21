Long Island-Brooklyn beats Central Connecticut 81-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn edged past Central Connecticut 81-79 on Sunday.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 24 points for the Sharks, including the clinching free throws with six seconds left. Myles Baker it a 3-pointer as time expired for the Blue Devils.

Virshon Cotton had seven rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (9-7, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jack Ballantyne added 12 rebounds.

Zach Newkirk scored a career-high 20 points for the Blue Devils (4-15, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Baker added 17 points and eight rebounds. Stephane Ayangma had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Central Connecticut 87-74 last Saturday.

