Long Beach St. tops Cal St.-Fullerton 82-80

Posted:

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Isaiah Washington had 20 points as Long Beach State edged past Cal State Fullerton 82-80 on Friday.

Washington also had eight turnovers but only one assist.

Trever Irish had 16 points and three assists for Long Beach State (3-3, 2-1 Big West Conference). Joe Hampton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chance Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 18 points for the Titans (1-3, 0-3). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 14 points. Landis Spivey had 11 points.

