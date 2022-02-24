HOUSTON (AP)Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 16 points and Amorie Archibald scored 14 to lead Louisiana Tech to an 83-79 victory over Rice on Thursday night.

David Green and Cobe Williams added 12 points each for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 Conference USA). Keaston Willis scored 11.

Carl Pierre had 20 points to lead the Owls (14-13, 6-9), who have lost four straight. Max Fiedler added 19 points and five assists. Travis Evee also scored 19, while Cameron Sheffield had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with six points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Jan. 27.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com