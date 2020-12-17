Loewe scores 20 to lead William & Mary past Hampton 75-58

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Luke Loewe had 20 points as William & Mary defeated Hampton 75-58 on Wednesday night.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for William & Mary (2-1). Yuri Covington added 12 points. Mehkel Harvey had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Russell Dean had 18 points and eight assists for the Pirates (1-3). Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Dajour Dickens had 11 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

