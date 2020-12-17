Locure scores 22 to lead S. Alabama over D-II Flagler 103-81

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Tyreke Locure scored a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past Division II Flagler 103-81 on Wednesday night.

Locure hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Michael Flowers had 18 points for South Alabama (6-2). KK Curry added 14 points. John Pettway had 14 points and seven assists. Kayo Goncalves added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Jaguars were 36-of-59 shooting for 61% and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.

Jaizec Lottie had 21 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 16 points and six rebounds. Chase Fiddler had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery