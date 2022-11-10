SEATTLE (AP)Anjaylo Lloyd’s 21 points helped Seattle defeat Puget Sound 106-55 on Wednesday.

Lloyd shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (2-0). Alex Schumacher went 6 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Jaren Nafarrete was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Grant Erickson led the way for the Loggers (0-1) with 12 points. Taj Phillips added nine points and five assists for Puget Sound. In addition, Mussie Teclemariam finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Seattle hosts Portland State in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.