Littles carries North Alabama by North Florida 68-60 in ASUN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Emanuel Littles tied his career high with 20 points plus 13 rebounds as North Alabama defeated North Florida 68-60 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Littles made 9 of 11 shots.

Mervin James had 17 points and 11 rebounds for North Alabama (12-10).

Jose Placer had 15 points for the Ospreys (8-15). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 14 points and Josh Berenbaum had 12 points.

