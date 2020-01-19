Little Rock cruises past Appalachian State 73-57

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Jovan Stulic finished with 18 points, Nikola Maric scored a season-high 17 off the bench and Little Rock breezed to a 73-57 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday.

Stulic knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds for the Trojans (13-7, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Maric sank 8 of 15 shots and added five boards and three assists. Ben Coupet Jr. pitched in with 10 points.

Justin Forrest made half of his 14 shots and scored 20 to pace the Mountaineers (10-10, 4-5). Forrest also had a career-high eight steals. O’Showen Williams added 11 points and six rebounds.

Appalachian State shot just 33% from the floor, 31% from beyond the arc and made only 14 of 23 free throws (61%). Little Rock shot 54% overall, 41% from distance and made 10 of 13 foul shots (77%).

