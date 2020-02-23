Linssen’s double-double leads UNC Wilmington past Charleston

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Marten Linssen had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington to a 68-55 win over College of Charleston on Saturday night.

Mike Okauru had 17 points and nine rebounds for UNC Wilmington (9-20, 4-12 Colonial Athletic Conference). Ty Gadsden added 13 points. Shykeim Phillips had 10 points. Jaylen Sims tied a career high with 12 rebounds but the Seahawks’ leading scorer was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Grant Riller scored 19 points for the Cougars (15-13, 9-7), who have lost four in a row.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. UNC Wilmington defeated College of Charleston 72-70 on Jan. 25.

UNC Wilmington plays Drexel at home on Thursday. College of Charleston plays Delaware at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞