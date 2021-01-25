Likayi lifts New Mexico State over Western New Mexico 70-41

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Wilfried Likayi had 20 points as New Mexico State routed Western New Mexico 70-41 on Monday.

Evan Gilyard II had 12 points for New Mexico State (3-1). Gerald Doakes added 11 points and William McNair had eight rebounds.

Breion Powell had nine points for the Mustangs.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES