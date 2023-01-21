JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston both scored 17 points as Liberty beat North Florida 73-62 on Saturday.

Robinson added 10 rebounds for the Flames (16-5, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Preston shot 8 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Kyle Rode shot 4 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jose Placer led the way for the Ospreys (8-12, 3-5) with 19 points. Jonathan Aybar added 14 points and two steals for North Florida. In addition, Carter Hendricksen had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Liberty hosts Stetson and North Florida travels to play Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.