Liberty continues surge; downs N. Alabama 74-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Caleb Homesley tied a career high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Liberty beat North Alabama 74-56 on Saturday.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 18 points for Liberty (23-3, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Scottie James added 12 points and Darius McGhee had nine rebounds.

Liberty maintained a share of first place in the conference with North Florida (16-10, 9-2) which beat Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

Christian Agnew had 14 points for the Lions (10-14, 5-6). C.J. Brim added 12 points and six rebounds. Emanuel Littles had 14 rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Liberty defeated North Alabama 63-52 on Jan. 9. Liberty matches up against NJIT at home next Saturday. North Alabama plays Stetson on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

