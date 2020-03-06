Liberty advances to ASun title game beating Stetson

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Caleb Homesley scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and Liberty advanced the Atlantic Sun Conference championship beating Stetson 66-62 in the semifinals on Thursday.

No. 3-seed Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons (16-15) have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29.

Rob Perry made a 3-pointer with 72 seconds left and brought the Hatters within 58-56. But Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz made all eight of his free-throw attempts in a 38-second span to clinch the win for Liberty (29-4). Pachecho-Ortiz finished with 13 points and Darius McGhee scored 11.

Christiaan Jones led Stetson (16-17) with 15 points, Jahlil Rawley 14, and Mahamadou Diawara 11.

