Lewis scores 15 to lead James Madison past Drexel 73-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Matt Lewis scored 15 points with six assists and five steals as James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64 on Sunday.

Vado Morse had 15 points for James Madison (9-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terell Strickland added 11 points, including a big corner 3after getting a stop on Drexel’s Camren Wynter, pushing the Dukes lead to 67-64.

Julien Wooden had 11 points and seven rebounds for James Madison.

Wynter scored 29 points with six rebounds for the Dragons (7-6, 2-4). He was 10 of 21 shooting with five turnovers. Zach Walton added 15 points.

