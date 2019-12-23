Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Lewis leads Harvard past Howard 60-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Chris Lewis had 15 points and eight rebounds and Harvard beat Howard 60-55 on Sunday.

Mason Forbes had 13 points and four blocks for Harvard (8-4). Noah Kirkwood added seven rebounds. Christian Juzang had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-11). Nate Garvey added 16 points. Zion Cousins had seven rebounds.

Harvard takes on Cal on the road next Sunday. Howard plays Penn at home next Monday.

—–

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—–

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞