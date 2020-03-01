Lewis carries Texas A&M-CC past Incarnate Word

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Tony Lewis had 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 78-70 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Lewis hit 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Myles Smith had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-17, 8-10 Southland Conference). Nolan Bertain added 10 points. Elijah Schmidt had eight rebounds.

Des Balentine had 18 points for the Cardinals (9-20, 6-12). Drew Lutz added 15 points. Keaston Willis had 13 points.

The Islanders improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated Incarnate Word 68-47 on Jan. 25. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. Incarnate Word plays Houston Baptist at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞