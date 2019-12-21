Lewis carries Harvard over George Washington 88-75

WASHINGTON (AP)Chris Lewis had a season-high 22 points as Harvard got past George Washington 88-75 on Saturday.

Lewis hit 10 of 13 shots.

Noah Kirkwood had 16 points and six rebounds for Harvard (7-4). Rio Haskett added 14 points. Robert Baker had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the visitors.

Armel Potter had 22 points and 10 assists for the Colonials (5-6). Jamison Battle added 18 points and Maceo Jack had 14 points.

Harvard matches up against Howard on the road on Sunday. George Washington faces Longwood at home next Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com