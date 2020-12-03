Levi lifts Texas Rio Grande Valley past Texas A&M-CC 62-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Javon Levi had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Sean Rhea had 18 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Perry Francois had 15 points for the Islanders (1-3). Jordan Hairston added 14 points. Rasheed Browne had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery