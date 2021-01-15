Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Javon Levi posted 12 points and eight assists as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Dixie State 82-49 on Friday night.

The game marked the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Sean Rhea had 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-3). Uche Dibiamaka added 15 points. Chris Freeman had 11 points. Jeff Otchere had six blocks.

The Vaqueros forced a season-high 29 turnovers.

Cameron Gooden had 13 points for the Trailblazers (4-4).

