Lever carries Grand Canyon past New Mexico St. 70-62

PHOENIX (AP)Alessandro Lever posted 14 points as Grand Canyon won its seventh straight game, defeating New Mexico State 70-62 on Friday night.

Mikey Dixon had 14 points for Grand Canyon (11-3, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Asbjorn Midtgaard added 12 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points and eight assists.

Johnny McCants had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-2, 0-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points.

Clayton Henry, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Aggies, shot 14% (1 of 7) and finished with five points.

