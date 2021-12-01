Leggett scores 16 to carry Rhode Island over Harvard 64-57

BOSTON (AP)Ishmael Leggett finished with 16 points as Rhode Island defeated Harvard 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Malik Martin had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (6-2). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points.

Louis Lesmond had 15 points to pace the Crimson (5-3). Chris Ledlum had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Kirkwood scored 11.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com