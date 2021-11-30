Lee scores 32 to lift Davidson over Charlotte 75-58

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos got 29 points from guard Jaelen House in a 101-94 victory at New Mexico State Tuesday night. With the Aggies up 9-7 in the first half, the game was delayed by a power outage that lasted a little under an hour.

Once the power was restored, the two teams resumed an up and down battle that had the Lobos pull away down the stretch. Rebounding the basketball had been an issue for the Lobos in previous games, but they actually won the battle on the boards 39 to 35.