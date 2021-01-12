Lee scores 15 to carry Northern Illinois over Akron 67-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Justin Lee had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Darius Beane made a go-ahead jumper with six seconds left to help Northern Illinois beat Akron 67-65 on Tuesday.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (2-9, 1-5 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 10 points and Beane had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Ali Ali had 15 points for the Zips (4-3, 2-2). Bryan Trimble Jr. added 12 points and Loren Cristian Jackson had 10 points and seven assists.

