Lee, Moore lead CS Bakersfield past Chicago State 64-54

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Greg Lee scored 16 points and Taze Moore added 14 points with eight rebounds as Cal State Bakersfield topped Chicago State 64-54 on Thursday night.

Shawn Stith added 10 points and De’Monte Buckingham had seven assists for Cal State Bakersfield (11-14, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Andrew Lewis scored a season-high 23 points for the Cougars (4-22, 0-11), who have lost 16 straight games.

Cal State Bakersfield is 2-0 against Chicago State this season, having defeated the Cougars 72-54 on Jan. 19.

Cal State Bakersfield plays Kansas City at home on Saturday. Chicago State plays at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

