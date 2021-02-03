Lee lifts W. Michigan over Bowling Green 76-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Greg Lee recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Western Michigan to a 76-70 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday night, ending the Broncos’ seven-game losing streak.

B. Artis White had 16 points for Western Michigan (3-11, 2-7 Mid-American Conference). Adrian Martin added 13 points. Jason Whitens had six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 25 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (10-8, 6-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES