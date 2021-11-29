Lee leads Houston Baptist past Southwestern Adventist 100-62

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a chilly morning across western and central New Mexico with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Eastern New Mexico is a bit warmer this morning, with temperatures in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny today. A back door cold front will move into northeast New Mexico from Colorado this morning, bringing some gusty winds.

Winds will gust about 25-35 mph during the morning commute to early afternoon in the northeast highlands and east plains. The rest of the state will be quiet. Temperatures will cool down behind the front, but only for the northeast highlands and east plains. Temperatures will be around 5-15 degrees cooler than yesterday in spots like Clayton, Raton, Las Vegas, and Tucumcari. The rest of the state will stay about as warm as yesterday.