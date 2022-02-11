NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Darius Lee had 22 points as Houston Baptist beat Northwestern State 76-69 on Thursday night.

Khristion Courseault had 16 points for Houston Baptist (8-13, 4-7 Southland Conference). Brycen Long added 13 points. Tristan Moore had 12 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Demons (7-18, 4-7). Brian White added 12 points. Carvell Teasett had 12 points.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Demons. Northwestern State defeated Houston Baptist 97-87 last Thursday.

