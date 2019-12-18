Ledoux leads Louisiana Tech past NC Central 69-60

Live Now
RUSTON, La. (AP)Reserve Kalob Ledoux and Derric Jean both hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Louisiana Tech defeated North Carolina Central 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Mubarak Muhammed added 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who earned their sixth consecutive home victory.

After falling behind 30-28 at the half, Louisiana Tech used a 20-7 run to take a 56-43 lead with 6:35 to play.

The Eagles got within 66-60 when Ty Graves drained his second consecutive 3-pointer with a minute left but Louisiana Tech wrapped it up with free throws.

Jibri Blount had 18 points for the Eagles (3-10), Graves added 14 and Mike Melvin had 11.

