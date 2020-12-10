Ledoux carries Louisiana Tech over SE Louisiana 78-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. (AP)Kalob Ledoux had 24 points as Louisiana Tech defeated Southeastern Louisiana 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Amorie Archibald had 16 points for Louisiana Tech (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Crawford added 10 points and JaColby Pemberton had seven rebounds.

Pape Diop had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (1-5). Gus Okafor added 14 points. Keon Clergeot had six rebounds, seven turnovers and three assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery