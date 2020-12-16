Ledoux, Bass carry Louisiana Tech over Jackson St. 85-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. (AP)Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Jackson State 85-58 on Tuesday night. Jace Bass added 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Andrew Gordon chipped in 9 points.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jonas James had 12 points.

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will pursue its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday when the team hosts Lamar. Jackson State plays Bradley on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery