NEW YORK (AP)Colton Lawrence’s 15 points helped UMBC defeat Columbia 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence also contributed 10 rebounds for the Retrievers (6-4). Tra’Von Fagan scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Jacob Boonyasith was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenny Noland finished with 15 points for the Lions (4-8). Columbia also got 13 points from Avery Brown. Josh Odunowo also had nine points and six rebounds.

