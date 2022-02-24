MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Eli Lawrence had 18 points and nine rebounds as Middle Tennessee extended its win streak to seven games, defeating Marshall 74-65 on Thursday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (21-7, 12-3 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Andrew Taylor had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Marshall 81-79 on Jan. 27.

