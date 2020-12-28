Late basket lifts Providence over DePaul in 2OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)David Duke scored 24 points, including the clinching free throws with a half minute to play and Providence defeated DePaul 95-90 in double overtime on Sunday.

Duke also also made the go-ahead free throws with 2:46 to play, staking the Friars to an 89-88 lead. A.J. Reeves followed with two free throws after a miss and then Nate Watson’s broke free for a dunkthat made it 93-88 with less than a minute to go.

Pauly Paulicap’s layup for DePaul with 40 seconds left to forced the second overtime with the score tied at 83. Reeves missed a possible game-winning 3-pointer but it was his 3 with six seconds left in regulation that sent the game into overtime when Charlie Moore’s 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

Reeves scored 22 points for the Friars (6-3, 2-1 Big East Conference) and Nate Watson had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Noah Horchler added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Romeo Weems scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-1, 0-1). Moore added 19 points and eight assists. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery