LaRose carries Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Kinnon LaRose had a season-high 21 points as Sacred Heart topped St. Francis Brooklyn 73-63 on Thursday night.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Sacred Heart (18-12, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which matched its program record for most wins in a Division I season. Aaron Clarke added 10 points for the Pioneers and Jare’l Spellman had eight points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Chauncey Hawkins had 16 points for the Terriers (12-17, 6-11). Deniz Celen added 15 points and six blocks. Unique McLean had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis 83-76 on Feb. 1.

Sacred Heart finishes out the regular season against Long Island at home on Saturday. St. Francis finishes out the regular season against Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞