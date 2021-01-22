Largie lifts Florida Gulf Coast over Lipscomb 79-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Cyrus Largie had a career-high 22 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Lipscomb 79-69 on Friday night.

Largie hit 8 of 10 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points for Florida Gulf Coast (6-4, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dakota Rivers added 11 points. Zach Anderson had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson scored a season-high 22 points and had eight rebounds for the Bisons (9-8, 4-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES