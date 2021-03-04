Largie leads Florida Gulf Coast past Lipscomb 72-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Cyrus Largie had 19 points as Florida Gulf Coast got past Lipscomb 72-60 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jalen Warren had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast (10-7). Caleb Catto added 13 points. Eli Abaev had 11 points and seven rebounds. FGCU will face North Alabama in the semifinals on Friday.

Lipscomb totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

KJ Johnson had 18 points for the Bisons (15-12). Ahsan Asadullah added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Parker Hazen had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES