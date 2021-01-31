LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

LaRavia’s layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.

Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.

Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.

