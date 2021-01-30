Langley leads NC A&T past Florida A&M 70-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kameron Langley recorded 15 points and 10 assists as North Carolina A&T defeated Florida A&M 70-58 on Saturday.

Tyrone Lyons added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (7-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Blake Harris had 11 points and Kwe Parker added 10 points.

Jalen Speer had 17 points for the Rattlers (2-7, 1-1). MJ Randolph added 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Bryce Moragne had 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES