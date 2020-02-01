Live Now
Langdon scores 22 to lift N. Kentucky past Green Bay 71-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Bryson Langdon had a season-high 22 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Green Bay 71-62 on Friday night.

Langdon shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Tate had 17 points for Northern Kentucky (15-7, 7-3 Horizon League). Dantez Walton added 15 points. Trevon Faulkner had 10 points.

Green Bay scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Amari Davis had 14 points for the Phoenix (10-13, 5-5). Trevian Bell added 12 points. JayQuan McCloud had 11 points.

The Norse evened the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Northern Kentucky 73-59 on Dec. 30. Northern Kentucky faces Milwaukee on the road on Sunday. Green Bay takes on Wright St. at home on Sunday.

