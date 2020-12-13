Lane carries Cent. Michigan over Valparaiso 84-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Devontae Lane scored a career-high 27 points as Central Michigan narrowly beat Valparaiso 84-79 on Saturday. Travon Broadway Jr. added 21 points for the Chippewas.

Lane hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the line. Broadway also had seven rebounds.

Meikkel Murray had 10 points and eight rebounds for Central Michigan (2-3).

Donovan Clay had 20 points for the Crusaders (2-4). Connor Barrett added 14 points. Ben Krikke had 12 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery