Lampley lifts Sam Houston State over SE Louisiana 70-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston topped Southeastern Louisiana 70-52 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 17 points for Sam Houston (8-5, 2-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Bryce Monroe added 10 points.

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (2-8, 0-2). Nick Caldwell added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Joe Kasperzyk had six rebounds. Gus Okafor tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus five points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES