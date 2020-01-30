1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont past New Hampshire 56-43

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Anthony Lamb had 20 points as Vermont got past New Hampshire 56-43 on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had 11 points for Vermont (16-6, 6-1 America East Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Ben Shungu added 6 points and 10 rebounds.

New Hampshire scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-4). Sean Sutherlin added nine rebounds. Nick Guadarrama had seven rebounds.

Vermont plays Albany on the road on Saturday. New Hampshire faces UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞