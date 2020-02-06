Live Now
Lamb scores 19 points as Vermont rolls past Maine 77-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Anthony Lamb posted 19 points as Vermont stretched its winning streak to eight games, defeating Maine 77-52 on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had 14 points for Vermont (18-6, 8-1 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Everett Duncan had 12 points.

Sergio El Darwich had 12 points for the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7), who have lost four in a row. Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic added 11 points apiece.

First-place Vermont remains one game ahead of Stony Brook in the conference standings. Stony Brook defeated UMass-Lowell 77-70.

The Catamounts swept the season series, having defeated Maine 59-57 on Jan. 22.

Vermont plays at Hartford on Saturday. Maine plays at Binghamton on Saturday.

