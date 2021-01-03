La Salle rolls by Fordham 89-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Scott Spencer made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points as La Salle romped past Fordham 89-52 on Saturday night.

Sherif Kenney and Jack Clark added 15 points each for the Explorers. David Beatty had 14 points and six rebounds for La Salle (5-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ayinde Hikim added 13 points.

La Salle had season highs with 16 3-pointers – two short of the school record – and 24 assists.

La Salle led 45-19 at halftime. The Explorers’ 45 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Joel Soriano had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams (0-2, 0-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

PUBLISH SETTINGS:

URGENCY: Routine

PLATFORM:

AUDIENCE:

CATEGORY: Sports

CONTENT TYPE: Game Story

NAMED ITEM:

SOURCE: Automated Insights

LANGUAGE: en

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery